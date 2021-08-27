Holy Name High School prepares to open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in 50 years., the classrooms at Holy Name High School will have students in them.

“I’ve met a lot of really great alumni who have memories and experiences of what Holy Name meant to them. It’s been a really powerful testimony to have them show their support for the school,” said Mark Surrell, headmaster at Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy.

Surrell is from Marquette and is excited to open the only Catholic high school in the U.P. Holy Name High School is attached to Saint Anne’s Parish off Lincoln Road.

“This is actually the old elementary school which for a time was used by the Intermediate School District. Now were using it as a high school,” said Surrell.

This was made possible by donations from the community through a capital campaign as well as large donations from the Daniel J. Kobasic Founddation and the B.J. Stupak Memorial Fund.

Holy Name Catholic High School will be part of the Chesterton Academy.

“It allows parents in interested parties who want to start a classical school but might not have the expertise or the time to develop curriculum or book lists or some of the legal aspects to start up a school,” said Surrell.

In addition to the standard curriculum, the school will provide a liberal arts education to students.

“We’re going to read the great books, especially the Bible, the Catechism. We’re a Catholic school, that’s going to motivate everything that we do here,” said Surrell.

This year, the school’s 13 students are only freshmen and sophomores.

“We’ll be adding grades year over year until we get a full complement and we’re really looking forward to using the space to the capacity,” said Surrell.

The school is looking for volunteers and sacred art to display throughout the school. If you’re interested in helping, click here.

