High School football returns this week

Negaunee High School visited Iron Mountain to start the high school season
Fans packed the stands for Iron Mountain's home opener
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As schools across the U.P. start this week, sports are returning too. High school football kicked off today in Iron Mountain, as fans packed the stadiums once again.

The season looked different for every school last year, and fans say they are excited to watch the athletes again. High school football brings the community together every week, creating a unique environment.

“It’s very exciting, not only for the parents, but for the students. Last year, they lost out on a lot and so, just the excitement in the community is very very high right now,” said Donny Bianco, Iron Mountain Schools Athletic Director.

All of your high school football news and highlights can be seen here on TV6 throughout the season, starting tonight.

