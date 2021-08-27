Governor Whitmer lowers flags to honor U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan terrorist attack

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - American flags will be lowered across Michigan and at U.S. Federal Buildings this weekend to honor the fallen U.S. service members from the bombings in Afghanistan yesterday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be immediately lowered to half-staff through Monday, August 30 to honor and remember the American service members who died in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom,” Governor Whitmer said. “The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured. We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission.”

On Thursday, two suicide bombers struck a crowd outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least 13 American service members, and injuring dozens of others. Officials have not yet released the names of those killed in the attack.

The State of Michigan remembers the victims by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday, August 31.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.