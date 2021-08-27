Advertisement

Gift store celebrates 50 year anniversary

Wishing Well Gifts has been open since the fall of 1971 in downtown Iron Mountain
The store is one of the only places in Iron Mountain to find souviners
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - One gift shop in Dickinson County is celebrating 50 years of operation. Wishing Well Gifts has been open since the fall of 1971 in Iron Mountain. The owner, along with his wife, are the only employees.

The store sells everything from candy, clothing, souvenirs, and antique doors and windows. The owner says he has seen a lot of stores come and go, but he has always stayed.

“It’s a small store, but we take time with the person in the store. They want to take their time looking, and shopping and enjoying things,” said Donald Khoury, Wishing Well Gifts Owner.

The store also features an authentic 1910 cash register, still in operation. Because of that, the store accepts any non-card payment option.

Khoury says he continues to love what he does, and has no plans for retirement at this time. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT on weekends.

