First Responder grant recipients announced

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. & NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Fire Department and Niagara Police are two recipients of the WE Energies Rewarding Responders Grant. $50,000 was split between 27 police, fire and EMT departments across Wisconsin and the U.P.

“With this funding we are going to purchase a camera that has advanced capabilities. With those capabilities we are going to better document crime scenes,” said Angela Moreau, Niagara Police Chief.

Chief Moreau says the camera will be able to take higher quality photos, and better document small fibers found at scenes. This will directly help the department solve crimes.

“As with other agencies in the area, we have seen an increase in felony cases due to the Opioid epidemic, and I think it is very important that we have updated training and equipment to keep pace with these trends,” Moreau said.

For a small department, Chief Moreau says every dollar helps, and more improvements are on the horizon. Projects covered by the grant include training, and job related equipment.

“We are purchasing four portable LED Milwaukee scene lights. These will allow us to move them without cords to any accident scene,” said Jeff Friedenstab, Iron Mountain Deputy Director of Fire Services.

Friedenstab says the grant allows his department to purchase equipment normally not available in the budget. The portable lights will be able to help first responders across the area.

“You know, we can use it for not only ourselves, but for mutual aid calls,” Friedenstab said.

Both departments were awarded $2,000, and they look forward to serving the community in new ways.

