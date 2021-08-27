Felony charge dropped against Gogebic County deputy

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A felony charge was dropped against a Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office deputy Friday in Gogebic County District Court.

Scott Voit was charged with one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor and one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a 5-year felony, following an investigation into an altercation he had with a prisoner in 2020.

The Attorney General’s Office said after the initial investigation that in February of 2020 Voit ordered an inmate to kneel so he could remove his handcuffs. Before the inmate could fully kneel down, Voit threw the inmate to the ground to remove the handcuffs, which was caught on video.

According to Voit’s lawyer, Karl Numinen, “Voit scrupulously followed the Sheriff Department’s ‘use of force’ policies during a short scuffle with the prisoner who was physically resisting Voit.”

At a hearing Friday, Gogebic County District Judge, Anna Talaska, dismissed the felony charge and found no probable cause that Voit engaged in any misconduct of office.

According to Gogebic County District Court, Voit is still facing the misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. No new court date was set for Voit on that charge.

