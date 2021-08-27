Escanaba Salvation Army to assist with past due rent, mortgage payments

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With the announcement of the end of the Federal Eviction Moratorium, The Salvation Army is ready to assist people who are facing eviction. $20,000 has been made available through the EFSP-CARES act to assist families facing homelessness.

“These are unprecedented times, and many families who have been affected by loss of jobs, or cutback in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic need additional help as we get back to the new normal”, said Captain Doug Winters, Regional Coordinator for The Salvation Army in the central U.P. As a coordinated effort, families in Marquette County will be eligible for this assistance as well. “This is a practical way to combat homelessness by keeping people in their homes.”

This assistance will help combat the burden placed on the seasonal homeless sheltering program in Escanaba administered by The Salvation Army, along with the shelters in Marquette County by reducing the number of people left without housing.

This urgency to help is coming straight from The Salvation Army’s National office as well.

The Salvation Army issued this statement Friday regarding the ending of the federal eviction moratorium:

On behalf of the 30 million people we serve in the United States each year, The Salvation Army believes that the most important action we can take to assist vulnerable individuals is to help keep them in their homes to prevent a new wave of homelessness. Currently, the federal government estimates that 1.2 million households are ‘very likely’ to face eviction for the nonpayment of rent over the next two months. In addition, The Salvation Army has seen increased requests for financial services over the past 18 months that indicate an already strained population of people in need. The distribution of federal aid intended to help them has moved slowly, and social service organizations are working with reduced resources. Despite these factors, The Salvation Army is committed to assisting everyone who comes through our doors, and we ask those who can help us ensure hope marches on for the most vulnerable in our communities after the eviction moratorium ends.”

Federal guidelines must be followed to disburse these funds. Participants must have filed with DHHS SER and have other specific documentation. To facilitate this assistance, The Salvation Army is asking residents to email WUM.Escanaba@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Phone calls cannot be accepted for the CARES funding due to the documentation requirements. The Salvation Army will email residents with a list of required documentation, which includes the DHHS letter, a signed lease statement, a copy of a state issued ID, and other information. Only after all the required information is collected and sent in, an appointment will be set up to discuss eligibility. A family budget will also be discussed at this time.

Here’s how you can help:

Donations are encouraged during this crisis.

Send a check to The Salvation Army, 3001 South 5th Ave., Escanaba, MI 49829 or The Salvation Army, 1009 W. Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI 49855.

Online donations can be made at our website at SAescanaba.org or SAmarquette.org and select “Donate Now.” Online donations are allocated to The Salvation Army unit in the zip code of the donor.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org).

The Salvation Army has operated continuously serving the people of the central U.P for 130 years. Locally, The Salvation Army operates multiple food pantries, lunch feeding programs, kids programming, on-going casework for families in need, and Emergency Disaster Services. Seasonal programs include Backpack and School Supplies distribution, Christmas Toy Shop, and Christmas Baskets. In this service area, 90 cents of every dollar raised is used to support programs and services. 100% of every donation marked COVID-19 will go directly to services in our community.

