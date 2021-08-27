Alger County students can receive mental health services again this year at Munising Public Schools

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising students heading back to school will once again have access to mental health resources, thanks to a state-funded program.

Through Munising Public Schools, the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health (E3) program is available to any Alger County student struggling with depression or anxiety.

While the district planned to implement the program before the pandemic started, therapist Melissa Carlson says offering E3 services beginning last September was perfect timing.

“The pandemic really exacerbated their symptoms,” she said. “Where they were able to manage their symptoms on their own or with a little bit of guidance before the pandemic, COVID-19 really sparked those symptoms and made them more extreme and more difficult to manage.”

Carlson meets with students one-on-one during the school day, usually for 12 to 24 hour-long sessions. The school bills the family’s insurance on a sliding scale. However, no student will be denied treatment if they are unable to pay. To date, 58 students have received full treatment.

“It was a pretty big success last year, and I expect it to be the same this year,” Carlson said.

Although the school year is set to be a return to normalcy for students, Carlson says the E3 program is just as important as it was at the height of the pandemic.

“Once this pandemic is over, we’re still going to need continued support for our teens,” said Munising Middle and High School principal Mike Travis.

Travis says mental health care is foundational for each student’s emotional and academic success.

“If kids are going to learn, you have to take care of those base needs first, like securing those feelings that you are accepted and that you’re comfortable with your surroundings, that feeling of safety,” he said.

The school district hopes to continue offering mental health services for years to come.

