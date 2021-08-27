Advertisement

Ahmeek Fire Department to receive nearly $214K in federal funds

The funding is through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
Fire department funding graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) Friday announced that the Ahmeek Fire Department will receive $213,942 in federal funding to improve operations and safety for firefighters and personnel.

These federal funds come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

“Firefighters in Michigan risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “This grant will help ensure first responders at the Ahmeek Fire Department have additional resources to continue safely and effectively protecting their community.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants.

These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.

More information about the grant can be found at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants.

