Advertisement

Woodruff’s ten strikeouts pave way for Milwaukee win

Another big day for Garcia
(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1, extending their NL Central lead over the Reds to 9 1/2 games. Avisail Garcia hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for the Brewers, who have won 12 of 15. Woodruff rebounded from two rough starts. He allowed only four hits and retired 13 straight batters during one stretch. Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
Car crash graphic.
SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to...
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov’s kidnap plot

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader, left, after...
Cardinals single in tenth tops Detroit
Michigan Tech Athletics adjusts facility guidelines for Fall sports
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Soccer picked fifth in GLIAC Preseason Poll
Brewers rally to sink Reds