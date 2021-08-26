UP hospitals among those splitting $13M grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) secured a $13 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration for 51 small, rural hospitals in Michigan to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

“Our top priority is supporting the brave professionals on the frontlines of our health care industry in every corner of our state to ensure that they have what they need to protect themselves, their family, and their neighbors,” said Governor Whitmer. “This funding will help rural hospitals continue serving their communities by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts. I want to thank the nurses, doctors, and all medical professionals who continue to go above and beyond to keep people safe each and every day.”

“The state’s rural hospitals have saved countless lives throughout the pandemic,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We are pleased they will be able to use this funding to further help in the fight against COVID-19 as we all work together to end the pandemic.”

Rural hospitals with less than 50 staff will be able to use the funds for testing equipment, personnel, temporary structures or education. Mitigation strategies must be part of the CDC community mitigation framework, including education, contact tracing, communication and outreach. Each hospital will receive about $257,000, which must be used within 18 months of receipt.

The Michigan Center for Rural Health, which serves as the Michigan State Office of Rural Health, will distribute the funding to the hospitals.

“As the State Office of Rural Health, MCRH is dedicated to improving the health of rural Michigan residents and we are pleased to be able to distribute this funding to Michigan’s rural hospitals,” said John Barnas, MCRH executive director. “Rural hospitals have long been the cornerstone of rural communities and have been vital and steadfast in their response to COVID-19. This funding will benefit the communities greatly, allowing the hospitals to continue their diligent work in the battle against COVID-19 by increasing testing capacity and implementing mitigation strategies to reduce the effects of COVID-19.”

Hospitals receiving funding include:

Ascension Allegan

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital

Ascension Standish

Ascension St. Joseph

Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics, Inc.

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital

Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital (Laurium)

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital

Baraga County Memorial Hospital (L’Anse)

Bronson Lakeview Hospital

Bronson South Haven Hospital

Deckerville Hospital

Dickinson County Healthcare System (Iron Mountain)

Eaton Rapids Medical Center

Harbor Beach Community Hospital

Helen Newberry Joy Hospital

Hillsdale Hospital

Hills & Dales General Hospital

Kalkaska Memorial Health Center

Mackinac Straits Health System (St. Ignace)

Marlette Regional Hospital

McKenzie Health System

McLaren Caro Community Hospital

McLaren Central Michigan

McLaren Thumb Region

MidMichigan Medical Center Clare

MidMichigan Medical Center Gladwin

MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot

MidMichigan Medical Center West Branch

Munising Memorial Hospital

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital

Munson Healthcare Grayling

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital

Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital

OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group (Escanaba)

Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital

Portage Hospital, LLC

Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital

Promedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Bixby)

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique)

Sheridan Community Hospital

Scheurer Hospital

Sparrow Carson Hospital

Sparrow Clinton Hospital

Sparrow Eaton Hospital

Sparrow Ionia Hospital

Sturgis Hospital

Three Rivers Health

UP Health System-Bell (Ishpeming)

War Memorial Hospital (Sault Ste. Marie)

