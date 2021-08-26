Advertisement

Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
Car crash graphic.
SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to...
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov’s kidnap plot

Latest News

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight named after plane
Crowds put Kabul airport security at risk, reporter says