Advertisement

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon

Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.(PepsiCo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mountain Dew is getting ready to bring the heat with a new limited-time-only flavor – Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The brand teamed up with Cheetos to pair the taste of Flamin’ Hot with the sweet, citrus dew to create a new spicy goodness.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” said Matt Neilsten, senior director of marketing.

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of August, but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
Car crash graphic.
SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to...
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov’s kidnap plot

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Russia: At least 2 dead, 15 wounded in Kabul airport blast
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits ending Labor Day
A view of the concrete dock at Michigan Tech's Lakeshore Center shortly after it collapsed into...
Part of Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center dock falls into Portage Canal
ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show “The Jump” and pulling her off NBA programming.
ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming