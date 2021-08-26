Some Rain Friday as a Warm Front Lifts Toward Upper Michigan

Friday: Mainly cloudy and cool, good chance of some showers

Highs: 60s with some 70-degree readings south and west

Saturday: Warmer and more humid, cloudy to partly cloudy, best chance of showers and thunderstorms will occur Saturday night

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms central and east

Highs: 70s to around 80

Cooler, drier air will take hold Monday and should hold through a good share of next week.

