Some Rain Friday as a Warm Front Lifts Toward Upper Michigan
Warmer and More Humid on Saturday
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Friday: Mainly cloudy and cool, good chance of some showers
Highs: 60s with some 70-degree readings south and west
Saturday: Warmer and more humid, cloudy to partly cloudy, best chance of showers and thunderstorms will occur Saturday night
Highs: near 80 into the 80s
Sunday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms central and east
Highs: 70s to around 80
Cooler, drier air will take hold Monday and should hold through a good share of next week.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.