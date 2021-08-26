Advertisement

Sept. 20 ‘Brew Feast’ at Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette supports West Michigan food banks

The Ore Dock and American Culinary Federation U.P. will host a Sept. 20 fundraiser pairing tasty beer with fine cuisine.
The Ore Dock and American Culinary Federation U.P. will host a Sept. 20 fundraiser pairing tasty beer with fine cuisine.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An upcoming event near Marquette’s Lower Harbor pairs tasty beer with fine cuisine -- all for a good cause.

Coming Sept. 20 is the first annual ‘Brew Feast’ at Ore Dock Brewing Co.

It costs $65 to attend the fundraising event.

Six local chefs will be preparing a six-course tasting menu -- each paired with Ore Dock beers.

Proceeds will go to Feeding America West Michigan in its mission to relieve hunger and increase food security in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

“We got Vegan, gluten-free (hors d’oeuvres). We have seafood, duck, boar, nice charcuterie board. Everyone here is vaccinated. We’ll be wearing masks if that makes you feel safer, everything that’s needed to make sure that it’s a safe, fun event,” said Executive Chef Angela Verburg.

The American Culinary Federation U.P. Chapter is pairing up with the Ore Dock for this upcoming event - it will take place up in the brewery’s 3400-sq. ft. event space above the taproom.

Ore Dock Brewing Co. is located on 114 W. Spring St., across from Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

“I think we’re over 30 (tickets as of Wednesday), we have 80 available -- so get tickets soon! It’s going to be a big event and it’s going to be great,” said Verburg.

Tickets to the fundraising event can be purchased HERE.

Find a listing of menu items by American Culinary Federation U.P. Chapter HERE.

Complete event information can be found on the Ore Dock’s Facebook page HERE.

