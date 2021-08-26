Schools struggle to fill open positions before fall semester begins

EBEN JUNCTION & GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers are preparing their classrooms for the fall semesters. However, just one week away from students’ return, some classes do not even have a teacher yet.

In Eben Junction, the Superior Central School District is looking for a third grade teacher and a sixth grade teacher. According to Superintendent Bill Valima, enrollment has increased unexpectedly since last year. He says the district is looking for additional teachers for those grades to keep class sizes small.

“It was a little bit difficult coming back from the pandemic, not really knowing how many students were going to be returning to in-person,” Valima said.

Meanwhile, Gwinn Area Community Schools are in need of a physical education teacher, a classroom paraprofessional, bus drivers, a food service director, and several part time food service workers. Superintendent Brandon Bruce says the main obstacle is a lack of applicants, which has been a growing problem for years.

“Ten years ago, I screened over 100 applicants for one teaching job,” Bruce explained. “Now, we’re excited if we have five candidates apply.”

Both superintendents say if those positions are not filled in time, the schools continue to will find ways to provide students with a good education. However, they also stress the importance of getting qualified people into the right positions.

“Smaller class sizes are always better, both for teacher and student,” said Valima. “While we could fill in with paraprofessionals, if we could get those smaller numbers, we’d much rather have that.”

“I want someone in a classroom that understands how to deal with and work with that age level or that group of students,” Bruce said.

