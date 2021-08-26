Part of Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center dock falls into Portage Canal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center dock crashed into the Portage Canal Wednesday afternoon.

According to Michigan Tech officials, during the late afternoon on Aug. 25, part of the concrete dog alongside the Lakeshore Center fell into the water.

The Lakeshore Center is a Michigan Tech building that houses some administrative functions—located away from the main campus, on Lakeshore Drive in Houghton.

“The dock had been under surveillance due to cracking and shifting, and foot traffic on the dock was restricted two weeks ago while its condition was under assessment,” Michigan Tech officials told TV6.

Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services, as well as U.P. Engineers and Architects, were on the scene immediately after the dock portion fell, Michigan Tech said.

“Initial reports indicate the Lakeshore Center was not damaged and is not at risk,” officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, access to the building is currently restricted, with only those who are helping assess and repair the damage allowed on-site.”

Employees will be working remotely for about 10-14 days until repairs are complete.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

