Advertisement

Marquette’s South Beach closed to swimming

All other beaches remain open.
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - South Beach in Marquette is closed for swimming following a test detecting E. coli.

The city says that during routine testing, elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. coli, have been detected at South Beach swimming area.

The beach is closed to swimming until further notice.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beach to swimming when State water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open.

Signs have been posted at South Beach to alert the public.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
Car crash graphic.
SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to...
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov’s kidnap plot

Latest News

A view of the concrete dock at Michigan Tech's Lakeshore Center shortly after it collapsed into...
Part of Michigan Tech’s Lakeshore Center dock falls into Portage Canal
Bumpus performs at HarborFest 2018. (WLUC image)
2021 HarborFest happening August 27 & 28
Annual concert series returns to the U.P.
Annual concert series returns to the U.P.
MTU orientation continues through week
MTU orientation continues through week