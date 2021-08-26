Advertisement

Man sentenced for 1976 murders of couple in Wisconsin

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, was sentenced Thursday to back-to-back life sentences.
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A man has been sentenced for the murder of a couple back in 1976 at a Marinette County, Wisconsin park.

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, was sentenced Thursday to back-to-back life sentences.

In July, a jury convicted Vannieuwenhoven of two counts of murder, for killing 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys, at McClintock Park.

The murders went unsolved for years, until a DNA test connected Vannieuwenhoven to the case.

Those following the case believe that an appeal is likely.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

