Man sentenced for 1976 murders of couple in Wisconsin

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A man has been sentenced for the murder of a couple back in 1976 at a Marinette County, Wisconsin park.

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, was sentenced Thursday to back-to-back life sentences.

In July, a jury convicted Vannieuwenhoven of two counts of murder, for killing 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys, at McClintock Park.

The murders went unsolved for years, until a DNA test connected Vannieuwenhoven to the case.

Those following the case believe that an appeal is likely.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

