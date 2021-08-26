Advertisement

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center to open new clinic in Gladstone

The clinic, located at 2001 Minneapolis Ave., will begin seeing patients on Sept. 7.
The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain. On Sept. 7, 2021, a new outpatient clinic is set to open in Gladstone.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON MOUTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain will open a new Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Gladstone and begin seeing patients September 7.

The clinic will be located at 2001 Minneapolis Ave.

The new 5,637 square-foot facility is designed to improve veterans’ access to outpatient services such as primary care, mental health, whole health services (acupuncture, chiropractic) and various specialty care services through telehealth technology.

This clinic serves one of the most veteran-populated areas in the Upper Peninsula.

It will provide for the needs of about 2,100 veterans in and around Delta County and brings VA services to those veterans who presently access their care through the main facility in Iron Mountain.

This is one of eight community outpatient clinics that Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center operates in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Other clinics are in Menominee, Manistique, Sault Ste. Marie, Marquette, Hancock, Ironwood, and Rhinelander, Wis.

Veterans who are not enrolled in VA services should call 906-774-3300, ext. 32810, to check their eligibility for services at the new clinic.

