Hazy & seasonal conditions overhead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
This morning smoke particles quickly moved in with a favorable west wind flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Conditions will remain hazy and smokey at times. Otherwise, clouds will increase during the day. However, temperatures will remain seasonal. Then, showers return on and off tomorrow coupled with cooler air. It will feel more like autumn. A cold front will then bring more light rain on Sunday.

Today: Hazy sunshine with increasing clouds

>Highs: Around 70° north, 70s south

Friday: Cloudy with on and off showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy

>Highs: Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers in the morning and early afternoon

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: More 70s

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds

>Highs: Continued 70s

