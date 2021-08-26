Advertisement

Foreign exchange students to study at Western U.P. high schools

Jeffers, Chassell Township, L’Anse, and Baraga among the schools hosting international students
Nonprofit's goal is to spread and advance international awareness
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in the western Upper Peninsula are getting set to host foreign high school students.

For the 31st straight year, the nonprofit International Cultural Exchange Services is holding study abroad programs to increase international awareness.

“This year, we have a bunch of French students,” said U.P. ICES Field Manager Lauren Scherr. “I have my first student from Norway, which is really exciting. There’s going to be two coming from Denmark, and even two girls from Hong Kong.”

In the western U.P., last year’s student total was around 18. This year, it is expected to be at least double.

“They’re going to be at Jeffers, Chassell Township, L’Anse, and Baraga,” Scherr stated, “as well as all of the Marquette schools, so Negaunee, Westwood, Marquette, and Ishpeming.”

Scherr says there were pros and cons for international teens last year.

“I know the online schooling was difficult for the exchange students because they needed more clarification on assignments, initially,” Scherr said. “But, a lot of the students told me the great part for them about having that added time at home is they got closer with their host families.”

Now, public spaces are open around the U.P.

“Kids who are coming from apartments in Europe are still stuck indoors a lot,” Scherr explained. “So, they have a tremendous opportunity to meet new people, breathe fresh air, and get to try something different.”

The western U.P. exchange students begin classes on September 7th.

If you are a family interested in housing any ICES teen now or in the future, contact Lauren Scherr either through the organization’s Facebook page, through email at lscherr@icesusa.org, or at 906-231-4852.

