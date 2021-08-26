Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
Car crash graphic.
SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to...
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov’s kidnap plot

Latest News

Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Suicide bombers target Kabul airport; 13 dead, Russia says
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led police on a...
WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van