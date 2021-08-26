Advertisement

Escanaba man walks several miles every day

Troy Snowaert says he enjoys getting fresh air and being in nature.
Troy Snowaert walking downtown.
Troy Snowaert walking downtown.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man says he is walking 5-7 miles every day. Troy Snowaert has lived in Escanaba for most of his life. Last month he started walking every day for exercise.

Snowaert says he enjoys listening to the birds and watching butterflies. Within five weeks he’s walked more than 180 miles.

“I’m doing it in memory of my Uncle Glenn cause he used to walk all over the place. Even with an oxygen tank, he used to walk. That’s why I thank God for that too,” said Troy Snowaert. Snowaert is thankful for his friends, family, his trainers at the YMCA and the Escanaba High School football team for encouraging him.

When winter comes, Snowaert plans to walk at the YMCA’s new indoor walking track.

