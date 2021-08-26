Advertisement

EGLE grant will help Negaunee evaluate water mains

The sign outside the Negaunee City Hall and Public Library
The sign outside the Negaunee City Hall and Public Library(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will help the city of Negaunee review their water mains. EGLE’s grant is for $466,000.

Those funds will be used to systematically review the city’s water mains and residential and commercial lateral connections. City Manager Nate Heffron ensures the public the drinking water is safe and regularly tested, but this will help them replace pipes made with outdated material.

“The goal of the department and the goal of the state of Michigan and most water producing communities is to eliminate lead and galvanized steel pipe in their water systems and most of those connections come from laterals to households from the water main itself,” Heffron said.

Assessment of Negaunee’s water supply will begin in spring of 2022.

