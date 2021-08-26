Donations needed after Manistique animal hoarding situation leaves shelter with nearly 60 cats

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Thursday, Aug. 26, 59 cats have already arrived at the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique and more are still on the way.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the shelter got a call from Manistique Public Safety about an animal hoarding situation at a home.

Shelter Director Patricia Newby said it’s unknown how many more are left to be removed from the home.

“They’re not as bad as we were prepared for. Unfortunately, a few of the kittens have already had to be shaved. Some of them are underweight, and there’s a few open wounds on some of them that we have to carefully monitor,” she said.

To make room for all the cats, the shelter has been turned upside down.

Newby said the dumpster is filling up quickly with cat litter and the washer and dryer have been running constantly.

“Our exam table is gone, our grooming table is gone, we have crates stacked upon crates. We can barely get to our work station in order to wash out our litter boxes,” said Newby.

Now, the shelter needs donations, which includes cat food, litter, and money to help with spaying and neutering and day-to-day care.

“I can’t even imagine what the finances are going to break down to at this point. Every one of these felines through here has to be vetted, they have to be microchipped.”

As for what’s next Newby said, “I’d like to say that I know when the end is, but I don’t. I don’t know when we will have the last cat out, but I know that we’re committed to stay until the last cat is out.”

The shelter is hoping to begin the adoption process within the next couple of weeks.

No information has been released about any possible charges or arrests made in connection to this animal hoarding situation.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

