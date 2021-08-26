Advertisement

Cardinals single in tenth tops Detroit

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader, left, after...
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader, left, after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked. After a fielder’s choice for the second out, Nootbaar lined a single to right field off Michael Fulmer and St. Louis improved to 11-5 in extra innings. Harold Castro tied it for Detroit in the ninth with a soft single to center off Cardinals closer Alex Reyes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to...
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov’s kidnap plot
Car crash graphic.
SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township

Latest News

Michigan Tech Athletics adjusts facility guidelines for Fall sports
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Soccer picked fifth in GLIAC Preseason Poll
Brewers rally to sink Reds
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the...
Cabrera hits home run #501 as Tigers hold off Cardinals