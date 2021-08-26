Advertisement

3 injured after car, bus crash in Norway

A 21-year-old woman failed to yield at the intersection and pulled into the path of an oncoming MCI Transit bus.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are recovering from injuries after a car and bus collided early this morning in Norway.

According to the Norway City Police Department, police were sent to the intersection of US-8 and US-2 around 3:30 a.m. for report of a vehicle crash.

Norway Police say a 21-year-old woman failed to yield at the intersection and pulled into the path of an oncoming MCI Transit bus traveling west on US-2. The bus struck the passenger side of the car, pushing it onto the front yard of Jeri’s Quilt Patch and Gifts.

Police say the 21-year-old woman, the bus driver, and the only passenger on the bus were transported to Dickinson County Healthcare by Ice Ambulance for their injuries.

The woman was driving a 2010 Silver Ford Fusion.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The Norway Police was assisted by MSP Iron Mountain post, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, and Norway Fire.

