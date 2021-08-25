UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect in Florence County arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - UPDATE: August 25: A man wanted for an armed robbery at an Aurora, Wis. liquor store has been arrested.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office says he was wanted in relation to the July 22 armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor on County Road N in Aurora.

No other details about his arrest have been released. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect has been named in an armed robbery that happened Thursday night in Aurora, Wis.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio is a wanted fugitive. The sheriff’s office says he’s wanted in relation to the July 22 armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor on County Road N in Aurora.

Pietrantonio is 5′10″ tall and considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office says the public should not attempt to apprehend Pietrantonio and should call law enforcement immediately if they see him or know his location.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Pietrantonio, please call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which can be done anonymously, at 1-800-235-9897.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

