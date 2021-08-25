Advertisement

SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township

A 44-year-old Ishpeming woman dozed off while driving a 2015 Toyota SUV, and drove off the road.
Car crash graphic.
Car crash graphic.(KOSA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An SUV was totaled following an afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to US-41, east of County Road CNA, for the single-vehicle crash at about 12:04 p.m. Aug. 25.

A 44-year-old Ishpeming woman dozed off while driving a 2015 Toyota SUV, and drove off the road. The SUV went into the ditch and up a hill, before it rolled over, landing back down on the tires.

Deputies say the driver, her passenger (an 80-year-old man) and a dog in the vehicle were uninjured in the crash.

The car was totaled in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. Deputies say that careless driving, caused by the driver being tired, was the cause. The driver was cited for careless driving.

The Ishpeming Township Fire Department and UP Health System EMS assisted at the scene. Deputies say that several passersby stopped to help those in the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

