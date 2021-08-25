Advertisement

State Wide Real Estate Escanaba celebrates new location

The business now owns a building on First Avenue North.
State Wide Real Estate sign.
State Wide Real Estate sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - State Wide Real Sstate in Escanaba celebrated moving into a new building Wednesday.

The real estate agency was located along Ludington Street for 63 years and now, the business owns a building on First Avenue North.

Owners say it’s more modern and offers more space for employees. State Wide Real Estate rents out a space in the building to Teamsters and currently has one other area available for rent.

“We still have some space, about 1000 square feet that we’re going to be leasing out so if anybody’s interested in that, we’d be happy to talk to them about that,” said Dave Harris, co-owner and broker at State Wide Real Estate Escanaba.

State Wide hosted “Business After Hours” tonight to show the community its new location.

