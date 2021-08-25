Nursing homes take extra precautions after new COVID-19 cases

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, extra precautions are being taken after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 19.

“On that same day we were able to get more than 90 percent of our staff here and swab all of our residents and they were negative, but we have to look at whether that employee had an encounter with a resident,” said Assistant Director of Nursing Denise Perry.

She said the facility completes surveillance testing weekly among unvaccinated people, but last week’s positive case means two weeks of outbreak testing.

“We have to make sure we don’t have a positive in that 14 days because we are allowed to open for visitation once there’s been an initial round of negatives through outbreak testing. Blessedly for us, there was not a resident encounter,” she said.

With outbreak testing ongoing until next Thursday, Sept. 2, anyone entering the building and interacting with residents is required to wear both a mask and face shield.

All but two of the facility’s 120 residents are vaccinated, along with 82 percent of the staff, but if there are future outbreaks in the facility and county, changes are possible.

“The thing that impacted our residents was not seeing their loved ones. So, in the event that we have to go back to for whatever reason not allowing visitation, we have some creative ways to make sure we’re still keeping communication lines open with our residents and families,” said Perry.

Meanwhile, Marquette’s Norlite Nursing Center is monitoring the county’s positivity rate.

It required all staff to be tested Monday, Aug. 23 and encouraged all visitors to get tested. Outdoor visits are strongly encouraged.

At Eastwood in Negaunee, there have no outbreaks recently and visitations are still allowed. Staff is being tested weekly.

