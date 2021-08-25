Advertisement

Nursing homes take extra precautions after new COVID-19 cases

Inside the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, extra precautions are being taken after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Inside the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, extra precautions are being taken after an...
Inside the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, extra precautions are being taken after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, extra precautions are being taken after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 19.

“On that same day we were able to get more than 90 percent of our staff here and swab all of our residents and they were negative, but we have to look at whether that employee had an encounter with a resident,” said Assistant Director of Nursing Denise Perry.

She said the facility completes surveillance testing weekly among unvaccinated people, but last week’s positive case means two weeks of outbreak testing.

“We have to make sure we don’t have a positive in that 14 days because we are allowed to open for visitation once there’s been an initial round of negatives through outbreak testing. Blessedly for us, there was not a resident encounter,” she said.

With outbreak testing ongoing until next Thursday, Sept. 2, anyone entering the building and interacting with residents is required to wear both a mask and face shield.

All but two of the facility’s 120 residents are vaccinated, along with 82 percent of the staff, but if there are future outbreaks in the facility and county, changes are possible.

“The thing that impacted our residents was not seeing their loved ones. So, in the event that we have to go back to for whatever reason not allowing visitation, we have some creative ways to make sure we’re still keeping communication lines open with our residents and families,” said Perry.

Meanwhile, Marquette’s Norlite Nursing Center is monitoring the county’s positivity rate.

It required all staff to be tested Monday, Aug. 23 and encouraged all visitors to get tested. Outdoor visits are strongly encouraged.

At Eastwood in Negaunee, there have no outbreaks recently and visitations are still allowed. Staff is being tested weekly.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
MAPS listens to feedback from parents about mask recommendations
Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme

Latest News

Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Medical Director shares masks recommendation for schools
The Marquette community chose 'nature' as the theme of the mural
New mural unveiled in Downtown Marquette
State Wide Real Estate sign.
State Wide Real Estate Escanaba celebrates new location
Women from the Manistique area volunteered for Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand Wednesday to...
Habitat for Humanity project builds woman empowerment