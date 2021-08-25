Advertisement

NMU Men’s Soccer picked fifth in GLIAC Preseason Poll

Kaffie Kurz leads returning players
(NMU Graphic)
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team is ranked fifth in the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament (GLIAC) Preseason Poll, a year after making the GLIAC Quarterfinal.

NMU took fifth in the GLIAC poll with 27 points. They were one point shy of fourth place Purdue University Northwest who had 28 points.

The Wildcats return a bulk of their squad from last year including all four All-GLIAC honorees. Kaffie Kurz begins his senior year for NMU after being named to the All-Conference First Team Last season for the first time in his career. Second Team member Ryan Palmbaum, who lead the team in assists (4),  shots on goal (15), and was tied for the lead in goals (3), is returning for his senior campaign.

Niko Scheibal made the All-GLIAC Second Team last year and is back on a defense that collected three shutouts last season. Goalkeeper Alex Weaver will be back for the Wildcats. The junior played every minute in net for NMU last season and had a 75.5 save percentage.

Saginaw Valley State University was picked No. 1 in the preseason poll garnering 47 points and five first-place votes. Second in the poll goes to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside who had 44 points and three first-place votes. At No. 3 sits Davenport University with 36 points. The top five are rounded out by Purdue University Northwest in fourth with 28 points and NMU in fifth with 27 points.

Sixth place in the poll is a tie between Northwood University and GLIAC newcomer St. Cloud State University with each team earning 17 points. Upper Iowa University closes out the poll with an eight-point showing for eighth place.

The Wildcats ended the 2021 fall season with an overall mark of 4-3-1 and a 4-3 GLIAC record. The team made their fourth-straight trip to the conference tournament where they hosted Davenport in the team’s first-ever home GLIAC tournament matchup. NMU men’s soccer made more history as they had a program-record four 2021 All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) honorees.

The Wildcats’ 2021-22 season kicks off Thursday, September 2 at Judson University (Ill.). NMU fans will be able to catch the team’s first home game of the season Sunday, Sept. 5 when the Wildcats host Quincy University.

