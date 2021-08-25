Advertisement

New mural unveiled in Downtown Marquette

The mural is located on the corner of N. Third and W. Ohio Street, and is the tenth Power of Words project in the U.P.
The Marquette community chose 'nature' as the theme of the mural
The Marquette community chose 'nature' as the theme of the mural(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mural in Downtown Marquette was unveiled on Wednesday.

The mural is located on the corner of N. Third and W. Ohio Street, and is the tenth Power of Words project in the U.P.

The Power of Words team began work of the piece in 2018 but had a few setbacks after an artist injury and the pandemic.

The painting was completed on Tuesday, Aug. 24, taking 19 days and a team of 7.

“Hopefully with the success of this one people will look and see that and get behind more and we’ll be able to create more large, scaled works here,” said Creator of Power of the Words project Mia Tavonatti.

“When we purchased the building both my husband and I saw this huge empty blank slate, we were both like ‘Oh we have to put a mural up there’ just because it adds so much color, and beauty, and fun to a town,” said building owner Kate Lewandowski.

The Power of Words team is currently fundraising for a new mural in Iron Mountain.

For more details on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
MAPS listens to feedback from parents about mask recommendations
Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme

Latest News

Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Medical Director shares masks recommendation for schools
Inside the Marquette County Medical Care Facility, extra precautions are being taken after an...
Nursing homes take extra precautions after new COVID-19 cases
State Wide Real Estate sign.
State Wide Real Estate Escanaba celebrates new location
Women from the Manistique area volunteered for Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand Wednesday to...
Habitat for Humanity project builds woman empowerment