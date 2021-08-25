New mural unveiled in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mural in Downtown Marquette was unveiled on Wednesday.

The mural is located on the corner of N. Third and W. Ohio Street, and is the tenth Power of Words project in the U.P.

The Power of Words team began work of the piece in 2018 but had a few setbacks after an artist injury and the pandemic.

The painting was completed on Tuesday, Aug. 24, taking 19 days and a team of 7.

“Hopefully with the success of this one people will look and see that and get behind more and we’ll be able to create more large, scaled works here,” said Creator of Power of the Words project Mia Tavonatti.

“When we purchased the building both my husband and I saw this huge empty blank slate, we were both like ‘Oh we have to put a mural up there’ just because it adds so much color, and beauty, and fun to a town,” said building owner Kate Lewandowski.

The Power of Words team is currently fundraising for a new mural in Iron Mountain.

