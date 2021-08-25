Negaunee Public Schools’ renovations almost complete

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools have received a summer makeover. Nine million dollars in renovations began in early June, with the money coming from a bond proposal voters approved in August 2020.

At Lakeview Elementary School, 31 classrooms were given a fresh look.

“They received a fresh code of paint,” said Superintendent Dan Skewis, “{as well as} new flooring, new lighting, new ceiling, new cabinetry and, in most cases, new furniture for all 31 of those classrooms.”

At Negaunee Middle School, 300 windows were replaced and the library was revamped with new lighting and furniture. At Negaunee High School, the pool locker rooms were given an upgrade, as well as the media center.

“We added new technology and a couple of meeting rooms that we have off of the main media center,” Skewis said.

In addition to all of the renovated areas and classrooms, Skewis says students and faculty will be exposed to brand new technology. Those devices include 65″ Smart TVs, which he says will open up even more learning activities.

“Adding the technology will open up the opportunities for research, presenting and different things like that that students had in the past but not as accessible as what it will be for them,” he explained.

Skewis expects everything to be complete by the end of the week. He also says everyone will be thrilled when they walk into class on Tuesday.

“I think the students will be blown away, especially at Lakeview, because all of the classrooms have changed,” he stated. “And, elementary students get excited anyway.”

There is also a new athletics practice facility getting built next to Miners Stadium. Skewis anticipates people to start using it in July 2022.

