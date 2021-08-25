MTU orientation continues through week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third day of MTU orientation, students got to learn more about campus and some of its groups.

One of those is called MUB, and it’s for people who like to be involved on campus.

“We’re probably one of the bigger orgs on campus because we plan a majority of events that are going on,” said MTU MUB President, Maddie Reitz. “And, all of our events are free to students, and a lot of them are open to the community as well.”

In fact, Reitz says MUB was planning a disco party later in the evening.

Although, MTU Computer Science Sophomore Noah Kolczynski says he will be busy unpacking his room. He adds that the weather was on his side this year, too.

“Last year it was kind of difficult just being in the rooms,” said Kolczynski. “It like in the high 70s & 80s for pretty much the whole day, and they don’t have much air conditioning in there.”

Kolczynski was joined by his mother Elena, who says she’s super excited for her son to have a more normal year.

“We’re very excited to hopefully have him have more of a college experience,” said Elena Kolczynski. “First year was kind of tough, in terms of COVID, having to stay in his room all the time. You spread your arms out and you’re touching something in the room.”

Now, after dropping off her kid for another year of classes, it was time for mom to return to Grand Rapids.

MTU orientation lasts until Friday and the first day of class is on Monday, August 30.

Information about student enrollment numbers is not yet available.

