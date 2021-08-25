Advertisement

Moose on the Loose 5K returning to Marquette this weekend

The 2019 Moose On the Loose 5K
The 2019 Moose On the Loose 5K(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual “Moose on the Loose” 5K run-walk is back in Marquette and they’re looking for volunteers. The event is put on each year by the Michigan Nature Association.

The race also includes a virtual component allowing people to participate on their own time. The 5K promotes efforts by the Nature Association to preserve habitat for the threatened moose throughout Northern Michigan.

“That’s where the Race for Michigan Nature comes in as a way to engage people in a different way that we typically do, broaden our efforts and reach new audiences, engaging those younger audiences,” said Lauren Ross, Michigan Nature Association Communications and Events Coordinator.

Participants can arrive starting at 8:30 a.m., including walk-up registrations, and can begin their 5K anytime until 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, August 28 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

