Michigan Tech Athletics adjusts facility guidelines for Fall sports

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In keeping with recently updated university guidelines, Michigan Tech Athletics is adjusting facility guidelines for fall sports - Volleyball, Soccer and Football. Michigan Tech announced a move to Health and Safety Level Two effective Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

At Health and Safety Level Two:

Face-to-face instruction.

Face coverings are required indoors* for vaccinated and unvaccinated, consistent with CDC recommendations.

Follow recommendations from your healthcare provider or the Health Department for testing.

Contact tracing is through the Health Department.

Employee presence on campus falls under normal operations.

Campus buildings operate as usual.

Common areas are open.

Group gathering sizes are consistent with current State rules.

Visitors are permitted.

Face coverings are required upon entry to the SDC regardless of vaccination status but may be removed while fans are eating or drinking in their seats. Please reference and adhere to all posted signage. Face coverings are highly recommended for outdoor game days but not required.

We encourage all fans to please continue frequent handwashing (especially before and after meals), hand sanitization and to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The volleyball Huskies will open the 2021 season against Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tech hosts Minnesota State (Noon) and St. Cloud State (7:30 p.m.) on Sept. 3 and will wrap up the tournament against Concordia-St. Paul at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. The full schedule of events for the tournament can be found HERE.

The soccer team begins the 2021 season on Sept. 2 at Kearly Stadium against Minnesota Duluth at 6 p.m. and wraps up the weekend against St. Cloud State on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. The Huskies also host Davenport (Sept. 17) and Grand Valley State (Sept. 19) over the first month as part of their nine-game home schedule.

The football team begins its season with four straight home games at Kearly Stadium. The season opener is against Hillsdale on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. St. Thomas (Sept. 11), Grand Valley State (Sept. 25) and Davenport (Oct. 2) also travel to Houghton for the first part of the schedule.

