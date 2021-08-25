Advertisement

Marquette County Medical Director shares masks recommendation for schools

Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Medical Director Wednesday addressed his recommendations to Marquette County Schools regarding masks.

The County Board of Health met Wednesday evening and Dr. Bob Lorniser, the Medical Director, was asked about the issue of masks in schools. Dr. Lorinser explained he has recommended to Marquette Area Public Schools, and all other schools in the county, to mandate kindergarten through sixth graders wear masks because vaccines are not available to those ages.

“The surveys nationally say about 65 percent of parents are in favor of masking, 35 percent are not, my judge over here is evenly split 50-50, the decisions will be done by the board of education and they’re getting a lot of pressure, I’d say from both sides, they are going to be the deciders,” Lorinser said during the meeting.

Students return to school in Marquette next Wednesday, September 1.

