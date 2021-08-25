Advertisement

Marinette Police seeking information on vandalized memorial at Red Arrow Park

The department believes the memorial was damaged during the evening of July 21 this year.
Pictures of the vandalized memorial at Marinette's Red Arrow Park.
Pictures of the vandalized memorial at Marinette's Red Arrow Park.(WLUC/Marinette PD)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette Police Department is seeking information on a vandalized memorial in the city.

The memorial is located at Red Arrow Park, just south of the mouth of the Menominee River, in Lake Michigan.

The memorial is located at Red Arrow Park, just south of the mouth of the Menominee River, in Lake Michigan.

Anyone with information can contact Marinette County Central Dispatch at 715-732-7627. Tips can also be anonymously reported through the Crime Stoppers P3 app, or at www.mmcrimestoppers.com.

