Marinette Police seeking information on vandalized memorial at Red Arrow Park

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette Police Department is seeking information on a vandalized memorial in the city.

The department believes the memorial was damaged during the evening of July 21 this year.

The memorial is located at Red Arrow Park, just south of the mouth of the Menominee River, in Lake Michigan.

Anyone with information can contact Marinette County Central Dispatch at 715-732-7627. Tips can also be anonymously reported through the Crime Stoppers P3 app, or at www.mmcrimestoppers.com.

