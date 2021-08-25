Advertisement

MAPS parents give split feedback on masking up in schools

Right now, the district’s COVID Preparedness Plan strongly recommends masks for students under the age of 12 and deems them optional for students 12 and older.
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In just over a week, students and staff will be back walking the halls of Marquette Area Public Schools, and the district’s mask guidance could be changing.

Last Wednesday, Aug. 18, the MAPS Board of education approved the district’s COVID response plan, which strongly recommends masks for students under the age of 12 and deems them optional for students 12 and older.

“Our plan is fluid and flexible as we continue to say, which means it could change at any point in time based on whatever the trends are. So, at this point we haven’t made any changes to that COVID preparedness and response plan and any changes that we would make would have to come from our board of education,” said MAPS Interim Superintendent Zack Sedgwick.

On Monday, the board listened to mixed feedback from parents about masking up in schools.

Parents who want masks to be optional understand it puts the responsibility on them.

“It should be my decision as to whether or not I’m going to send my small little children to school with a mask or not. If I make that choice, I understand that there is a risk that they will get sick,” one parent said in front of the board.

And parents for mandatory masking had another view.

“I’m not so concerned even about my unvaccinated daughter contracting COVID – she’s really healthy and she’d probably be just fine – I’m worried about her spreading it to vulnerable community members. I really do view this as a public health issue,” another parent said.

As classes begin in just over a week, the timeline to make any possible changes is short.

“I’ve been asked to reconceive our back-to-school committee to discuss all the information that’s been presented and any other research or data that they may have to support either keeping the policy the way it is or possible changing it,” said Sedgwick.

As of now, MAPS has not announced another full school board meeting before the first day of school on Sept. 1.

