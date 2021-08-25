LMAS District Health Department: Use health safety measures to slow spread of COVID

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department has released more information about the ongoing pandemic, precautions residents should be taking, and current statistics.

Today we are writing to you to provide some information about COVID and the Delta Variant. We want you to understand about the current situation in our region, and are asking you to consider protecting yourself, your family and community by doing the same small things of masking, maintaining distance, staying home when sick, and getting tested for COVID if symptomatic or known exposure.

You need to know that the Delta variant is in our communities, and case numbers are rising. The state has informed us that 99% of all tests being sequenced are coming back as Delta. This variant is twice as transmissible and creates a large viral load.

Vaccines are still doing well to prevent serious illness and hospitalization, but even those fully vaccinated should use caution in crowded spaces.

To give you a little perspective, last year at this time, many were masking, maintaining distance, washing hands, and staying home when sick; there were a total of 66 COVID cases in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties - that total was from March 1, 2020 to late August 2020. This year from August 1 to August 25, there have already been 185 cases in the LMAS District. June and July were relatively quiet in the District with zero or single digit increases most days.

Why the increase? Three reasons. First, the Delta Variant. Second, very few are following basic public health risk reduction measures of masking, maintaining distance from those not in the same household, washing hands, and staying home when sick. Finally, with only 55 percent of the 12 and older population fully vaccinated in the four counties, the outcomes as Delta takes a foothold here could be devastating for individuals, families, communities, and hospitals.

