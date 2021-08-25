Advertisement

Iron County Motel under new management

The group has been in control for three months, and say business is going well
The motel offers a mobile home for stay, as well as standard rooms(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - One motel in Iron County, says they’re thriving under new ownership. Lakeshore Motel in Iron River has been under new ownership for three months, and the transition has gone smoothly.

The new team says being by the lake is a huge draw. The motel offers boats for rent, and 19 rooms, including a mobile home and twin duplex. Each room has a traditional outdoor theme. Owners says despite being understaffed, residents can still expect a welcoming experience.

“Business has been really good. We’ve been booked probably eighty percent of the time. The lake is great, the fish is great,” said Mike Gendron, Lakeshore Motel Owner.

Ownership says the motel is open all year round, and nightly rates average between $70 and $80.

