Iron County Motel under new management

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - One motel in Iron County, says they’re thriving under new ownership. Lakeshore Motel in Iron River has been under new ownership for three months, and the transition has gone smoothly.

The new team says being by the lake is a huge draw. The motel offers boats for rent, and 19 rooms, including a mobile home and twin duplex. Each room has a traditional outdoor theme. Owners says despite being understaffed, residents can still expect a welcoming experience.

“Business has been really good. We’ve been booked probably eighty percent of the time. The lake is great, the fish is great,” said Mike Gendron, Lakeshore Motel Owner.

Ownership says the motel is open all year round, and nightly rates average between $70 and $80.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.