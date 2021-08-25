Advertisement

Houghton/Hancock ‘Community Night Out’ gets more exciting

The end of summer celebration has announced some interesting details...
Houghton and Hancock will both be filled with residents supporting local business on September 4.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The end-of-summer bash takes place on September 4.

The city of Hancock will be hosting the band Rewind from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Houghton will have an “Art on the Town” event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

However, the big kicker was just announced.

Houghton’s “Light up the Canal” themed boat parade contest will award a $1,000 grand prize for the best boat.

“The boat parade is Saturday, September 4,” said Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Assistant Katie Schlief. “We’re going to line up at 8:15 at the Houghton Super 8 docks, [and] we’re going to head west at about 8:45. We’ll all go through underneath the bridge and we’ll all meet for fireworks at the end.”

The grand prize award for the boat parade was donated by the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information, check out the city of Houghton, or the city of Hancock’s Facebook pages.

