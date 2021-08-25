Historic Shiras Steam Plant demolition now being documented

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition of the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette is on track to being completed on time.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power said deconstruction of the chimney stacks has begun.

Some equipment and buildings in the back of the plant are also in the process of being removed.

The board said this demolition is huge for Marquette and it has started to document it.

“We think it’s kind of a historical event for the community. The plant has been here for 50 years, so we do have a drone and we’ve been flying it once or twice a week to watch what’s happening,” said Board of Light and Power Executive Director Tom Carpenter.

The project is expected to be done by the end of the year.

