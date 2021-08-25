Habitat for Humanity project builds woman empowerment

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Hemlock View Trail just west of Manistique leads to Habitat for Humanity’s latest home construction project -- and Wednesday, the local affiliate had quite the team assembled.

“We are participating in our 10th (Annual) Women Build Day. We have 14 ladies working with us today,” said Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand Executive Director Ann MacGregor.

MacGregor led two groups -- alternating between painting at the home construction site in Thompson Township to painting cabinets and trim at the Manistique headquarters.

Last Friday, Habitat’s cross-country ‘RV-Care-A-Vanners’ team wrapped up seven weeks of construction.

Work then continues on by the local affiliate Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand, the future homeowners and their families, and by the local women on Women Build Day.

It’s an opportunity for these volunteers to learn new skills, as well as build on the ones they already have -- like the local affiliate’s newest member Monica Goudreau, who put her etching skills to the test.

“My mom and my aunt are just really good at etching paint, so they taught me how to do the brush -- there’s a certain way to put it. I’m not like them, but I do pretty well!” Said Goudreau, who is the affiliate’s latest addition to their Resource & Development Board.

The volunteers are all driven by the same goal -- to help someone in need.

“I’ve been with the affiliate for over nine years. It is very rewarding to be able to work with people and to make their dreams a reality,” MacGregor said.

Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand is always looking for volunteers.

Especially for their latest project, hoping that by late fall, a family can call the newly constructed house on Hemlock View Trail, ‘home.’

“Last week and this week we were part of a local build, and different organizations and businesses in the area have spent the day working with us. (Wednesday’s) the Women Build Day but we’ve had other groups work with us and we’re always happy to have others contact us to say ‘Hey, what can we do?’ and we’d be happy to work with them,” said MacGregor.

Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand serve in home repair, home rehabilitation and building homes for low-income families in Alger, Luce, Schoolcraft and West Mackinac counties.

