Front brings seasonal air

Plan for another warm and muggy day. Then, a weak cold front will bring less humid air. Temperatures will trend more seasonally tomorrow in its wake. Models are still indicating some wet conditions into the weekend. Scattered to numerous showers will be around Friday followed by a lull on Saturday. Then, light scattered showers on Sunday with the passage of another cold front.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warm, and muggy

>Highs: 70s along shorelines, mid-80s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered to numerous showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid 80s

Sunday: Light scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Cont. 70s

