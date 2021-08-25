Advertisement

Emergency long-term lane closure on M-26 in Keweenaw County starts Thursday

The lane closure is just west of the western entrance to Brockway Drive, about 10 miles from Copper Harbor.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound lane of M-26 over the Silver River west of Copper Harbor due to recent accelerated deterioration of one of the culvert’s historic stone retaining walls.

One lane of alternating traffic will be open with temporary traffic signals until the road can be fully reopened. The lane closure is just west of the western entrance to Brockway Drive, about 10 miles from Copper Harbor.

“At this time, we don’t have a firm estimate to reopen the road fully, but we expect it will take into next year to identify funding and design appropriate repairs,” said Rob Tervo, manager of MDOT’s Ishpeming Transportation Service Center (TSC). “We understand this will mean an inconvenience, but this closure is necessary for the safety of travelers in the area.”

MDOT bridge inspectors have been closely monitoring the displacement of the wall, which has increased to a point that traffic needs to be removed from the adjacent lane to reduce the pressure being placed on the wall.

