DQ Grill & Chill celebrates 6 year anniversary in Marquette Township

The DQ Grill & Chill in Marquette Township
The DQ Grill & Chill in Marquette Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dairy Queen Grill & Chill restaurant in Marquette Township is celebrating a special day. Six years ago today it officially opened its doors.

Wednesday afternoon every order came with a coupon for half off dairy queen cakes to celebrate the anniversary. The DQ is also doing an online drawing for those who like, comment and share their Facebook post about the anniversary. The owners say looking back it’s been quite a ride owning the restaurant.

“Overall it’s been very good, we’ve had several ups and downs with the roundabout construction, ups and downs with customer counts, but over time we’re making it, the margins are very very slim but it’s a joy to work with our staff, it’s been great,” said Kevin Swanson, Dairy Queen Co-Owner.

Like many other businesses in Upper Michigan Dairy Queen is also currently hiring.

