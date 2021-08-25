Advertisement

Couple paid $70K for work never finished

The couple signed a contract in 2019 for work to be completed in 2020.
A property under construction on Lake Shore Drive in Escanaba.
A property under construction on Lake Shore Drive in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of a property on Lake Shore Drive in Escanaba say they paid U.P. General Contracting $70,000 back in 2019.

“We decided to go with him and put the sign in the yard and we’re all excited until it didn’t happen,” said Mary DeBenedittis, a defraud victim.

DeBenedittis and her husband say they paid 30-year-old Klint Miller for an addition project and signed a contract in September 2019 with projected completion in March 2020. But after three months, the project wasn’t looking promising.

“We had a couple subcontractors that came and did a little bit of work but then we couldn’t get a hold of him and then they started not showing up,” said DeBenedittis.

In January 2020, the couple received news they didn’t want to hear.

“We got this generic email saying that UPGC was no longer in existence,” said DeBenedittis.

Now, the couple is working on finishing the project themselves – a task that has taken two years and is still ongoing.

“I guess really sad and a no-win situation for anybody,” said DeBenedittis.

DeBenedittis and her husband lost their $70,000 and they aren’t the only people affected in Delta and Marquette Counties. Miller is facing 15 felony charges for failing to complete construction projects with unfinished work totaling $1.26 million.

“You spend your whole life paying it off and have someone not build that, take advantage of you and your trust it’s a horrible thing,” said Sheriff Greg Zybert from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Zyburt says to prevent this from happening to you, talk with other people who hired the contractor and don’t pay for everything up front.

“Hire or if you know someone who knows something about building, they can check on this contractor to make sure he’s not cutting corners,” said Sheriff Zybert.

Miller was released a personal recognizance bond. His next court date is a week from today.

To read more about Miller’s charges, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
Aerial photo of the Horne Fire shared by Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 24, 2021.
Isle Royale says 200-acre Horne Fire now 15 percent contained
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
MAPS listens to feedback from parents about mask recommendations
Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme

Latest News

Car crash graphic.
SUV totaled following afternoon crash Wednesday in Ely Township
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Federal unemployment benefits programs end Sept. 4
Blood donations graphic.
Blood donations critically needed in Upper Michigan
Health care fraud graphic.
Ishpeming nurse practitioner pleads guilty in telemedicine fraud scheme