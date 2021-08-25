Couple paid $70K for work never finished

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of a property on Lake Shore Drive in Escanaba say they paid U.P. General Contracting $70,000 back in 2019.

“We decided to go with him and put the sign in the yard and we’re all excited until it didn’t happen,” said Mary DeBenedittis, a defraud victim.

DeBenedittis and her husband say they paid 30-year-old Klint Miller for an addition project and signed a contract in September 2019 with projected completion in March 2020. But after three months, the project wasn’t looking promising.

“We had a couple subcontractors that came and did a little bit of work but then we couldn’t get a hold of him and then they started not showing up,” said DeBenedittis.

In January 2020, the couple received news they didn’t want to hear.

“We got this generic email saying that UPGC was no longer in existence,” said DeBenedittis.

Now, the couple is working on finishing the project themselves – a task that has taken two years and is still ongoing.

“I guess really sad and a no-win situation for anybody,” said DeBenedittis.

DeBenedittis and her husband lost their $70,000 and they aren’t the only people affected in Delta and Marquette Counties. Miller is facing 15 felony charges for failing to complete construction projects with unfinished work totaling $1.26 million.

“You spend your whole life paying it off and have someone not build that, take advantage of you and your trust it’s a horrible thing,” said Sheriff Greg Zybert from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Zyburt says to prevent this from happening to you, talk with other people who hired the contractor and don’t pay for everything up front.

“Hire or if you know someone who knows something about building, they can check on this contractor to make sure he’s not cutting corners,” said Sheriff Zybert.

Miller was released a personal recognizance bond. His next court date is a week from today.

